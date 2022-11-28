Update On AEW Contract of William Regal, How Long He’s Expected To Be In Company

On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley told William Regal to ‘run away’ and ‘don’t come back’, after Regal turned on him to help MJF win the AEW World title. This led to rumors that Regal could be leaving WWE and headed to WWE, which Dave Meltzer suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio.

In that episode, Meltzer said that Regal’s contract with AEW had been for a year, but has since walked that statement back. On Twitter, he said that Regal’s own words suggested that his AEW deal was for three years and he won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

Meltzer wrote: “A correction from last night’s show regarding Regal’s deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years.”