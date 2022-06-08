Update on Apollo Crews’ Status In WWE, What Will Happen To Commander Azeez

Apollo Crews made his return to NXT on last night’s episode, teasing a match with Bron Breakker. He then showed up for the main event to team with Solo Sikoa in a win over Grayson Waller and Carmelo Hayes. PWInsider reports that Crews has officially been moved to the NXT roster from the RAW brand.

Meanwhile, Commander Azeez, aka Babatunde Aiyegbusi, who had been teamed with Crews, is also now on the NXT roster. He did not appear on last night’s episode.