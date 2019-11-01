Update On Catalina’s WWE Role Moving Forward

– Catalina Garcia (going by Carolina on WWE Raw), made her debut this past Monday on Raw, teaming with Sin Cara against Andrade and Zelina Vega.

The Wrestling Observer reports Catalina won’t be used full-time and was called up as part of a short angle. The report states, “one of the things on the Raw side is to do more enhancement matches which would mean bringing in people to lose in matches or angles for one-shots or very short runs.”

Catalina is a 19-year-old superstar who recently joined NXT.