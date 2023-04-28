Update on Tonight’s WWE Draft, More Names Considered For Call-Ups (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select has several notes ahead of the WWE Draft, which begins tonight on Smackdown. As previously reported, NXT’s Ilja Dragunov, Pretty Deadly, Tyler Bate and Cameron Grimes were all under consideration for a call-up to the main roster. It was noted that Joe Gacy and Cora Jade have also been pitched for a move to the main roster.

There are still talent who don’t know where they will be going in the draft.

WWE reportedly reached out to several people to make cameos, and Road Dogg was set to appear on Smackdown.

There are draft rooms set up for RAW and Smackdown and a draft podium set up.