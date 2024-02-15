wrestling / News

Update on Whereabouts of Julia Hart and Wheeler Yuta

February 15, 2024
Fightful Select has updates on both Julia Hart and Wheeler Yuta, who have both been absent from AEW TV in recent weeks.

Julia Hart has been away from the ring for almost a month after her match with Anna Jay at AEW Battle of the Belts. Her exact injury is unknown, but there have been creative plans pitched that are waiting for her to get cleared.

Wheeler Yuta has also bee dealing with an injury, which is why he’s been off of TV. However, he is advertised for a CMLL match with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club on March 29.

