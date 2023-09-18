wrestling
Update on WWE Will Likely Announce Australia Stadium Show
September 18, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE is expected to announce a major event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia for sometime in early 2024. PWInsider reports that the official announcement is expected to happen tomorrow.
This will be the first stadium event in Australia since 2019, when WWE ran Super ShowDown in Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Optus Stadium holds over 61,000 seats.
