Update on WWE Will Likely Announce Australia Stadium Show

September 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Deadline Grayson Waller Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE is expected to announce a major event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia for sometime in early 2024. PWInsider reports that the official announcement is expected to happen tomorrow.

This will be the first stadium event in Australia since 2019, when WWE ran Super ShowDown in Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Optus Stadium holds over 61,000 seats.

