Updated AEW Continental Classic Standings Following Rampage

December 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Continental Classic Image Credit: AEW

The standings for the AEW Continental Classic have been updated following this week’s episode of Rampage. Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia on tonight’s show to go up to 2 – 0 in the round-robin tournament. Garcia is now 0 – 3..

You can see the updated standings below for the tournament, which will culminate with the League Finals at AEW Worlds End on December 30th.

Blue League
* Brody King (2-0-0, 6 pts)
* Bryan Danielson (2-0-0, 6 pts)
* Claudio Castagnoli (1-1-0, 3 pts)
* Andrade El Idolo (1-0-0, 3 pts)
* Eddie Kingston (0-2-0, 0 pts)
* Daniel Garcia (0-3-0, 0 pts)

Gold League
* Jon Moxley (3-0-0, 9 pts)
* Swerve Strickland (3-0-0, 9 pts)
* Jay White (2-1-0, 6 pts)
* Rush (1-2-0, 3 pts)
* Jay Lethal (0-3-0, 0 pts)
* Mark Briscoe (0-3-0, 0 pts)

