Updated AEW Continental Classic Standings Following Rampage

The standings for the AEW Continental Classic have been updated following this week’s episode of Rampage. Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia on tonight’s show to go up to 2 – 0 in the round-robin tournament. Garcia is now 0 – 3..

You can see the updated standings below for the tournament, which will culminate with the League Finals at AEW Worlds End on December 30th.

Blue League

* Brody King (2-0-0, 6 pts)

* Bryan Danielson (2-0-0, 6 pts)

* Claudio Castagnoli (1-1-0, 3 pts)

* Andrade El Idolo (1-0-0, 3 pts)

* Eddie Kingston (0-2-0, 0 pts)

* Daniel Garcia (0-3-0, 0 pts)

Gold League

* Jon Moxley (3-0-0, 9 pts)

* Swerve Strickland (3-0-0, 9 pts)

* Jay White (2-1-0, 6 pts)

* Rush (1-2-0, 3 pts)

* Jay Lethal (0-3-0, 0 pts)

* Mark Briscoe (0-3-0, 0 pts)