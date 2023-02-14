wrestling / News
Updated Card For Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up Event
GCW and VxS present Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up on Friday, and the updated card is online. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs Friday from Las Vegas on FITE+ starting at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET.
You can get tickets for the show here.
* Deathmatch: Effy vs. Jimmy Lloyd
* Mike Bailey vs. Miedo Extremo
* Dante Leon vs. Cole Radrick
* East West Express vs. Arez & Komander
* Santana Jackson vs. Dark Sheik
* Ciclope vs. Matthew Justice
🚨 𝟑 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘! 🚨
❌ SPEEDBALL/EXTREMO
❌ LEON/RADRICK
❌ WAYNE&OLIVER/AREZ&KOMANDER
❌ JACKSON/SHEIK
❌ CICLOPE/JUSTICE
❌ LLOYD/EFFY *DEATHMATCH*
🎟️ GET TIX NOW:https://t.co/fHkeJucYtr
Friday 2/17
Las Vegas, NV
8pm
📺 LIVESTREAM:https://t.co/UjEipTsIxz pic.twitter.com/RfHzZ4Wc2V
— VxS – Violence x Suffering Wrestling (@vxswrestling) February 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on What He Would Do If He Owned Another Wrestling Company
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA Threatening To Fine Motor City Machine Guns For Not Blading, Paul Heyman Criticizing TNA In 2008
- Cody Rhodes Is Open To the Idea of WrestleMania Match Becoming a Triple Threat
- Jake Roberts Praises Bray Wyatt’s Work In WWE, Says Wyatt’s Used Advice He Gave