Updated Card For Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up Event

GCW and VxS present Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up on Friday, and the updated card is online. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs Friday from Las Vegas on FITE+ starting at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET.

You can get tickets for the show here.

* Deathmatch: Effy vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* Mike Bailey vs. Miedo Extremo

* Dante Leon vs. Cole Radrick

* East West Express vs. Arez & Komander

* Santana Jackson vs. Dark Sheik

* Ciclope vs. Matthew Justice