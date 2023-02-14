wrestling / News

Updated Card For Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up Event

February 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up Image Credit: VxS

GCW and VxS present Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up on Friday, and the updated card is online. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs Friday from Las Vegas on FITE+ starting at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET.

* Deathmatch: Effy vs. Jimmy Lloyd
* Mike Bailey vs. Miedo Extremo
* Dante Leon vs. Cole Radrick
* East West Express vs. Arez & Komander
* Santana Jackson vs. Dark Sheik
* Ciclope vs. Matthew Justice

