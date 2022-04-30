wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 5-4-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for next week’s Dynamite following tonight’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card for next Wednesday’s show below, which has the addition of Chris Jericho vs. Santana and the Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Angelico:

* ROH Women’s Championship Unification Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifying Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish
* Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent
* Chris Jericho vs. Santana
* Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Angelico

