Updated Card For NWA Nuff Said

The NWA has an updated card for Nuff Said following this week’s episode of Powerrr. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place this Saturday and airs live on PPV:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Angelina Love

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Alex Taylor (w/ Danny Dealz)

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. Blunt Force Trauma

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The Renegade

* Kevin Kiley vs. EC3

* Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis