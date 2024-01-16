Updated Card For SHINE 77

SHINE’s latest show takes place in Clearwater, Florida at the end of the month and an updated card is online. You can see the lineup below for SHINE 77, which goes down on January 28th and airs on WWN’s various platforms:

* SHINE Championship Match: Ivelisse Velez vs. Lindsay Snow

* SHINE Nova Championship Match: Amber Nova vs. Renee Michelle

* SHINE Tag Team Championship Match: La Sicarias vs. Winner of Raegan v. Durden & Their Perspective Partner

* Winner Receives SHINE Tag Team Championship Match With Partner Of Their Choice: Kelsey Raegan vs. Chelsea Durden

* Lexi Gomez vs. Yaide

* Kelsey Heather vs. Kaitland Alexis

* T-Gainz vs. Alivia Rose

* Shake N’ Bake & Skai vs. Kaci Lennox & Sahara Se7en

* Devlyn Macabre vs. Bella Snow

* Sofia Castillo vs. Mila Moore

* Tracy Nyxx vs. Emily Locke

