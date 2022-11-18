Updated Lineup For Impact Over Drive

Impact has an updated lineup for tomorrow’s Over Drive event following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can check out the card below for the event, which take place in Louisville at on November 18th and airs on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Last Knockout Standing Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino vs. The Major Players

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

* Impact X Division Championship Tournament Finals: Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Moose

* Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde