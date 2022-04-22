Updated Lineup For Impact Rebellion

Impact Wrestling has updated their lineup for Rebellion following this last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the lineup below for the show, with the X-Division Championship match moving to the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show.

Impact Rebellion airs Saturday night live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on PPV and FITE TV, with the countdown show on YouTube and Impact! Plus starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs. Rhino & Heath vs. Honor No More vs. 3 More TBA

* JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Influence vs. The IInspiration (Countdown Show)

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey (Countdown Show)