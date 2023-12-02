wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
December 1, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jay White vs. Jay Lethal
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jon Moxley vs. RUSH
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe
* MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Minions