Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling One Night Only Event

– Impact Wrestling is set to tape its One Night Only: Back to Cali event tonight for the Global Wrestling Network app tonight in Salinas, Georgia. Here is the updated lineup for the card:

* Impact Champion Johnny Impact vs. Moose.

* Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard vs Kiera Hogan (non-title).

* Eli Drake vs. Brian Cage.

* Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Sydal

* Dave Crist vs. “The Metalhead” Maniac Sledge.

* Jake Crist vs. Rich Swann.