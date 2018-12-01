Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling One Night Only Event

December 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling One Night Only

– Impact Wrestling is set to tape its One Night Only: Back to Cali event tonight for the Global Wrestling Network app tonight in Salinas, Georgia. Here is the updated lineup for the card:

* Impact Champion Johnny Impact vs. Moose.
* Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard vs Kiera Hogan (non-title).
* Eli Drake vs. Brian Cage.
* Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Sydal
* Dave Crist vs. “The Metalhead” Maniac Sledge.
* Jake Crist vs. Rich Swann.

