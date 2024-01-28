Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Hangman Page’s opponent was revealed by Swerve Strickland for Dynamite. Page will fight Mogul Embassy’s Toa Liona. Meanwhile, Page said there was no rule that said he had to reveal Swerve’s opponent, but said he should wait for the ‘Whole F’n Show’. Draw your own conclusions. Here’s the updated Dynamite lineup:

* Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona

* Swerve Strickland vs. Opponent of of Adam Page’s Choice

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

