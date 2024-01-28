wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Hangman Page’s opponent was revealed by Swerve Strickland for Dynamite. Page will fight Mogul Embassy’s Toa Liona. Meanwhile, Page said there was no rule that said he had to reveal Swerve’s opponent, but said he should wait for the ‘Whole F’n Show’. Draw your own conclusions. Here’s the updated Dynamite lineup:
* Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona
* Swerve Strickland vs. Opponent of of Adam Page’s Choice
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher
It looks like Swerve Strickland has made his choice for who faces “Hangman” Adam Page this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SwerveConfident | #HangmanAdamPage | @ToaLiona pic.twitter.com/6FjUSH0DkP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2024
"Hangman" Adam Page has a message for Swerve Strickland after finding out who his opponnent for his Dealer's Choice Match is on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#HangmanAdamPage | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/Cbmlzh2mOx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2024
