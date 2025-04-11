wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For TNA Unbreakable

April 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Unbreakable JH MS KZ TB Image Credit: TNA

TNA has an updated lineup for its Unbreakable TNA+ event following this week’s Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place next Thursday and airs on TNA+ at 10 PM ET:

* Barbed Wire Massacre Match: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner
* TNA International Title Tournament Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin vs. Ace Austin
* TNA International Title Tournament Match: Eric Young vs. JDC vs. Zachary Wentz
* TNA International Title Tournament Finals: AJ Francis vs. TBD vs. TBD
* Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanchard vs. Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich
* Mike Santana & The Hardys vs. Mustafa Ali & The Nemeths

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Unbreakable, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading