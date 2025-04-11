wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For TNA Unbreakable
April 10, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has an updated lineup for its Unbreakable TNA+ event following this week’s Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place next Thursday and airs on TNA+ at 10 PM ET:
* Barbed Wire Massacre Match: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner
* TNA International Title Tournament Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin vs. Ace Austin
* TNA International Title Tournament Match: Eric Young vs. JDC vs. Zachary Wentz
* TNA International Title Tournament Finals: AJ Francis vs. TBD vs. TBD
* Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanchard vs. Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich
* Mike Santana & The Hardys vs. Mustafa Ali & The Nemeths
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair Smackdown Promo Reportedly Hasn’t Changed WWE’s Plans
- Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think Wrestlers Emulate Bret Hart, Thinks They Try To Distract Because They Can’t Wrestle
- Kevin Owens On The Uncertainty Around His Match With Steve Austin, Asking For The Package Piledriver
- Kevin Nash Thinks the Women’s World Title Triple Threat at WrestleMania 41 Is ‘Horrible’ Booking