Updated Lineup For TNA Unbreakable

TNA has an updated lineup for its Unbreakable TNA+ event following this week’s Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place next Thursday and airs on TNA+ at 10 PM ET:

* Barbed Wire Massacre Match: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

* TNA International Title Tournament Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin vs. Ace Austin

* TNA International Title Tournament Match: Eric Young vs. JDC vs. Zachary Wentz

* TNA International Title Tournament Finals: AJ Francis vs. TBD vs. TBD

* Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanchard vs. Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich

* Mike Santana & The Hardys vs. Mustafa Ali & The Nemeths