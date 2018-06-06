Quantcast

 

Updated NXT Takeover: Chicago Card

June 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Chicago Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa

– The card for next month’s NXT Takeover: Chicago has been updated following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest match listing for the show below:

* NXT Championship Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly
* Street Fight: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
* Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream

