wrestling / News
Updated NXT Takeover: Chicago Card
June 6, 2018 | Posted by
– The card for next month’s NXT Takeover: Chicago has been updated following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest match listing for the show below:
* NXT Championship Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly
* Street Fight: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
* Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream