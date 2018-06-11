wrestling / News
Updated NXT Takeover: Chicago Card
June 11, 2018 | Posted by
Here is the updated card for this weekend’s NXT Takeover: Chicago event. 411 will have live coverage of the show on Saturday night…
* Ricochet vs. velveteen Dream
* Chicago Street Fight: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Undisputed Era (Strong & O’Reilly) vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
* NXT Women’s Title Match: Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki Cross
* NXT Title Match: Champion Aleister Black vs. Lars Sullivan