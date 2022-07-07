wrestling / News
Updated ROH Death Before Dishonor Card
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
We have an updated card for ROH Death Before Dishonor following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the event, which takes place on June 23rd Lowell, Massachusetts and airs on PPV:
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia
