Updated ROH Death Before Dishonor Card, Show to Stream on WatchROH
ROH has announced that Death Before Dishonor will stream on HonorClub, and has released an updated card for the show. The company announced that the PPV will stream on the service for the first time for $39.99 starting at 7 PM ET, and revealed the following updated card for the PPV:
• ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC
• ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale
• ROH World Television Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. Dalton Castle
• ROH World Tag Team Title Match: The Lucha Brothers vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. Best Friends
• ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Mogul Embassy vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Leon Ruffin
• ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia
• 6 Man Tag Team Match: The Dark Order vs. The Righteous
• Gravity vs. Komander
The announcement with ordering details are below:
Ring of Honor “Death Before Dishonor” Pay-Per-View to Stream on WatchROH.com Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)
— WatchROH.com will broadcast special pay-per-view event worldwide for $39.99 —
Ring of Honor (ROH) will present “ROH: Death Before Dishonor” this Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). For the first time, the new WatchROH.com will carry the pay-per-view for subscribers worldwide. A proving ground for some of wrestling’s biggest stars, the highly anticipated event will feature multiple championships on the line and numerous marquee matchups.
“ROH: Death Before Dishonor” will take place live from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ, streaming on WatchROH.com and the Bleacher Report app, website, and connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox for $39.99. Fans must complete their purchase via WatchROH.com.
Tickets to the live event can still be purchased here and at the box office at the CURE Insurance Arena. Tickets start at $25, plus fees.
