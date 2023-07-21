Updated ROH Death Before Dishonor Card, Show to Stream on WatchROH

ROH has announced that Death Before Dishonor will stream on HonorClub, and has released an updated card for the show. The company announced that the PPV will stream on the service for the first time for $39.99 starting at 7 PM ET, and revealed the following updated card for the PPV:

• ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

• ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale

• ROH World Television Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. Dalton Castle

• ROH World Tag Team Title Match: The Lucha Brothers vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. Best Friends

• ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Mogul Embassy vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Leon Ruffin

• ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia

• 6 Man Tag Team Match: The Dark Order vs. The Righteous

• Gravity vs. Komander

