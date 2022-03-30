Updated WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which will air on April 2nd live on Peacock and WWE Network before night one of WrestleMania 38:

Main Card

* NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium vs. MSK vs. The Creed Brothers

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

* LA Knight vs. Gunther

Kickoff Show

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez