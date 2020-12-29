wrestling / News

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Card

December 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Royal Rumble 2021

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble following tonight’s episode of Raw. Tonight’s show saw more competiors join the Royal Rumble matches, as you can see below.

The show takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and airs on WWE Network.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, 28 to be determined
Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, 28 to be determined

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Royal Rumble, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading