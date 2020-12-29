wrestling / News
Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Card
December 28, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble following tonight’s episode of Raw. Tonight’s show saw more competiors join the Royal Rumble matches, as you can see below.
The show takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and airs on WWE Network.
Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, 28 to be determined
Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, 28 to be determined
