Updated WWE SmackDown TV Taping Spoilers for Next Week

– As previously reported, WWE taped next week’s edition of SmackDown following last night’s live FOX Network broadcast. WWE has already acknowledged that Sami Zayn defeated to Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the Intercontinental title. Here’s an updated list of TV spoilers for next week’s show, courtesy of F4WOnline.com:

* The opening segment featured Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg confronting one another. The two talked some trash, but they didn’t get physical. Goldberg also had his full, traditional entrance from his dressing room.

* Ricochet beat Sheamus.

* Sami Zayn beat Shinsuke Nakamura to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

* Ivar beat Jimmy Uso.

* Drew McIntyre took part in a promo segment with Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin.

* Extended promos reportedly took place for the Elimination Chamber match and Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg.

* The show-closing segment for WWE SmackDown was a contract signing Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville, which will take place at Elimination Chamber. Adam Pearce moderated the signing. All four women reportedly got into a brawl, and Rousey put Charlotte’s face through the table. Also, Naomi delivered a kick to Sonya Deville’s dead. Rousey and Naomi then flipped the table and cleared the ring to end the show.