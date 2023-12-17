Updates On Dexter Lumis, Odyssey Jones & Omos

A new report has an update on a few WWE stars who have been off TV in Dexter Lumis, Odyssey Jones and Omos. Fightful Select provided an update on the status of the three men, who have not been seen on TV in some time.

According to the report, Lumis hasn’t been at several recent tapings and is not injured; he is said to be ready once WWE develops plans for him. He hasn’t competed since May.

Jones went to Raw in the WWE Draft but has not been seen on TV since that happened. The NXT alum has been on the road for the company and has teamed with Cameron Grimes against Austin Theory and Grayon Waller. Sources note that he had been pitched at one point to be part of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits group, but that obviously hasn’t happened at least as of yet.

Omos’ last appearance was at WWE SummerSlam, and sources told the outlet that they feel like he can be used as an attraction though there haven’t been any pitches made for him. He has competed on occasion at WWE live events.