Updating List of WWE Draft Picks

October 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Draft

– WWE has begun the Draft on Smackdown, and stars are being newly assigned to Raw and Smackdown. The first picks are being announced on Smackdown, and they are as follows:

Raw
* Becky Lynch
* The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows)
* Drew McIntyre
* Randy Orton
* Ricochet
* Bobby Lashley
* Alexa Bliss
* Kevin Owens
* Natalya
* The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
* Nikki Cross
* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Smackdown
* Roman Reigns
* Bray Wyatt
* Sasha Banks
* Braun Strowman
* Lacey Evans
* The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)
* Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, & Kalisto)
* Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

