Updating List of WWE Draft Picks

– WWE has begun the Draft on Smackdown, and stars are being newly assigned to Raw and Smackdown. The first picks are being announced on Smackdown, and they are as follows:

Raw

* Becky Lynch

* The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows)

* Drew McIntyre

* Randy Orton

* Ricochet

* Bobby Lashley

* Alexa Bliss

* Kevin Owens

* Natalya

* The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

* Nikki Cross

* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Smackdown

* Roman Reigns

* Bray Wyatt

* Sasha Banks

* Braun Strowman

* Lacey Evans

* The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

* Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, & Kalisto)

* Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)