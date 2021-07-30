Upper Deck Reveals AEW Trading Cards Coming This Fall

Upper Deck is set to release a set of AEW trading cards in the fall. According to Beckett.com, Upper Deck announced during a 2021 National Sports Collectors Convention presentation that the cards are set to come out with a tentative later October, early November release date.

No details on the set were revealed, but Upper Deck did say that more details would be sent out soon. Back in November, an episode of Being the Elite featured the Young Bucks signing a sticker sheet with the Upper Deck logo on it.