Upper Deck Releases First-Ever Licensed Trading Cards For AEW

Upper Deck has announced that they have released the first-ever licensed trading cards for All Elite Wrestling, with several AEW stars featured. The two parties confirmed a deal for memorabilia last year. Here’s a press release:

Upper Deck Releases First-Ever Officially Licensed Trading Cards for All Elite Wrestling

Exclusive AEW Trading Cards Feature Autographs and Memorabilia Inserts from CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Sting, Dr. Britt Baker and more

CARLSBAD, Calif. (January 6, 2022) – Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment trading card, memorabilia, and collectibles company, announced the launch of its inaugural set of trading cards featuring top stars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The highly anticipated release is the latest addition to the company’s ever-growing portfolio and offers collectors never before seen autograph and memorabilia cards.

Upper Deck’s first AEW trading card set includes Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), AEW World Champion Hangman Page, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers, Sting, Jon Moxley, Miro, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Tay Conti, Hikaru Shida,and many more cherished by wrestling fans around the world!

“The response to our exclusive AEW relationship was overwhelming, so we are excited to release our highly anticipated inaugural set,” said Upper Deck Sports Brand Manager, Paul Zickler. “We’re thrilled to put AEW’s renowned talent in the spotlight like never before.”

Rare and iconic cards can be found within the product, including shadowbox cards of top wrestlers and tag teams in Wednesday In Action, rare autographs in The Dotted Line, memorable moments from the legendary career of Cody Rhodes in Rhodes to Success, and many more.

Additionally, Upper Deck has teamed up with Jazwares,the exclusive licensor for AEW figurines, to create an exclusive 100-card Yellow base set. Collectors can find exclusive 3-card packs in select Jazwares figurines starting with Unmatched Series 3 releasing in early 2022. A second wave is expected to hit store shelves Spring 2022 with Unrivaled Series 9.

“This partnership allows us to bring another dimension to the AEW collector experience with this exclusive parallel set from Upper Deck, a long-time, trusted industry leader,” said Gregory Mitchell, Vice President of Brand at Jazwares. “The AEW fan base is extraordinarily passionate, and the collaboration between the action figures and trading cards will be truly meaningful!”

“Upper Deck and Jazwares are key pillars of AEW’s growing licensing and merchandising business,” said Mark Caplan, VP of Licensing at AEW. “In addition to providing us another way to engage with our amazing fans, the product innovation and execution is bringing our retail partners a unique point of difference for their consumers.”

Upper Deck AEW trading card sets are now available at hobby shops nationwide and through Upper Deck Authorized Internet Retailers (AIRS). The inaugural set will also be available at a later date through Upper Deck e-Pack®, an online platform that allows collectors to buy, open, collect and trade digital and physical cards with fans around the world. Fans can visit www.UpperDeckEpack.com to sign up for new announcements, including AEW trading card releases.