Valerie Loureda Says Her Goal Is to Face Ronda Rousey in WWE

– Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda recently spoke to TMZ on signing a multi-year contract with WWE and viewing Ronda Rousey as her ideal WWE matchup. When asked if there’s a particular opponent she has her eye on, she said, “Definitely, Ronda.”

Loureda stated, “She tweeted the other day ‘Who’s next?’ and before I even found out I was getting a contract with WWE, I tweeted back, ‘Me.'” She added, “And that’s the goal I have one day.”

She continued that Ronda Rousey previously inspired her to get into MMA, saying, “I never watched MMA before in my life, and just so happens, Ronda was fighting, and I saw a beautiful woman fighting in a cage … and I got goosebumps.”

Loureda went on, “I said, ‘Nana, if she’s doing that, I can do it too,’ and that’s really what gave me all that fire and passion inside of me to begin my martial arts journey.”

Ronda Rousey was in action at last night’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022, first defending her title against Natalya. However, right after the match was over, Liv Morgan cashed her newly won Money in the Bank briefcase and defeated Rousey to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.