Various News: Abyss Set For Monster Factory Event, Permanent Home Found For The Crusher Statue, CZW Planning Cage of Death Live Stream

– Abyss will work for the Monster Factory’s live event on October 27 in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

– The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that a permanent home has been found for the crowdfunded statue for The Crusher.

– CZW is planning to stream the Cage of Death event on December 9, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The main event will be CZW Champion MJF vs. Ricky Shane Page in the Cage of Death.