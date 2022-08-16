wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Dark TV Tapings Set for Aug. 21, Brian Gewirtz Chats With Renee Paquette
– AEW has announced the next set for AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios Orlando for Sunday, August 21. Two sessions will be held. Ticket details are available below:
Be part of a LIVE studio audience for #AEWDark action at @UniversalORL Florida THIS SUNDAY, 8/21
• Session 1: 2pm-5pm: https://t.co/tNEdGNeDKu
• Session 2: 7pm-10pm: https://t.co/KT7Y6E8ZSp
LIMITED seating available for both sessions available NOW!
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/39BkAuJvwN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2022
– Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz is the guest on the latest edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. The full description and audio are available below:
You may not know the name Brian Gewirtz, but you definitely know his work. The longtime WWE writer rose to (allegedly) the seventh-most powerful position in the company by writing for the likes of The Rock, and now he’s telling his best stories in a new book, “There’s Just One Problem.” But before he does, he’s chatting with Renee about breaking into the business, getting ribbed on the first day, why he can’t avoid the XFL and, crucially, what he thinks about Triple H taking over WWE creative. Oh, and that time he almost came to blows with Paul Heyman.
