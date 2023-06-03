wrestling / News
Various News: AEW House Rules Promo Videos, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Rocky Romero Highlights, WOW Episode 37
– AEW released some promo videos at the House Rules show in Tupelo, MS promoting th enext show at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama:
#AEW International Champion @orangecassidy & @darbyallin’s Open Contract for Huntsville has been signed, and they will face #JAS members @garciawrestling & @thedaddymagic TOMORROW when the #AEWHouseRules Tour comes to the @VonBraunCenter!
TOMORROW NIGHT @ #AEWHouseRules in Huntsville, @MATTHARDYBRAND has given @OfficialEGO the chance to win back his contract when Matt teams w/ FTW Champ @730HOOK & brother @JeffHardyBrand to face Ethan Page, @Pres10Vance & @TheCaZXL @ the @VonBraunCenter!
– ROH released some highlights of Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Rocky Romero from HonorClub TV:
– The full YouTube video for WOW-Women of Wrestling Episode 37 is now available: