wrestling / News
Various News: Amy Rose Said There Was Outside Interest Before She Re-Signed With ROH, Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
June 23, 2021 | Posted by
– While talking to Fightful Select, Amy Rose said that prior to re-signing with Ring of Honor, she had outside interest from other companies. She didn’t reveal which companies those were.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Sonya Deville, Sami Zayn and D-Von Dudley.
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE NXT Adding Focus On Cruiserweight Division, Backstage Reaction To KUSHIDA
- Peyton Royce Jokes That ‘Boring’ Response To Vince McMahon Probably Led To WWE Release
- More Details on Recent WWE TV Absence for Damian Priest
- Scarlett Will Reportedly Receive Solo Main Roster Tryout This Week (Spoilers)