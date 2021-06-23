wrestling / News

Various News: Amy Rose Said There Was Outside Interest Before She Re-Signed With ROH, Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

June 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– While talking to Fightful Select, Amy Rose said that prior to re-signing with Ring of Honor, she had outside interest from other companies. She didn’t reveal which companies those were.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Sonya Deville, Sami Zayn and D-Von Dudley.

