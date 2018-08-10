Various News: BeIN Sports Returns to Verizon FIOS, Video of Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman at House Show

– BeIN Sports is back on Verizon FIOS after being dark on the channel for a week. PWInsider reports that the network is back on the air after having going off the air due to a carriage dispute. Users of Verizon FIOS will be able to watch MLW: Fusion again as a result.

– WWE shared the following video of Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman at Friday night’s live event in Salisbury, Maryland: