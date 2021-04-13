wrestling / News

Various News: Bianca Belair on ESPN SportsNation, 80s Wrestling Con to Have ECW Virtual Signing

April 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bianca Belair WrestleMania 37

– New SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair appeared on ESPN SportsNation on Monday to talk about her WrestleMania 37 Night 1 main event against Sasha Banks and winning the title. You can view that clip of her appearance below.

– 80s Wrestling Con announced that on Monday, April 19, the website will be hosting an ECW-themed virtual signing. Guests for the signing will include Shane Douglas, Jerry Lynn, 2 Cold Scorpio, Mikey Whipwreck, and Simon Diamond.

Fans who are interested can purchase individual photos or the Extreme VIP Package at the 80s Wrestling Con store.

