wrestling / News
Various News: Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan’s Son Hits Superman Pose, Matt Hardy Promotes New Music Video
– Brie Bella shared a new video on the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, which features her and Daniel Bryan’s four-and-a-half-month-old son Buddy hitting a Superman pose.
– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to hype a new music video that will debut on next week’s edition of Being the Elite. The video, which is by AEW music production coordinator Mikey Rukus, is called “Ghost Town” and is set to feature Hardy.
“On the 12/28 ep of @BeingTheElite, you’ll see the world premiere of @MikeyRukus’ “GHOST TOWN”, which stars Matt Hardy. Which means this music video is already ICONIC,” Hardy wrote.
You can watch the teaser video below.
On the 12/28 ep of @BeingTheElite, you’ll see the world premiere of @MikeyRukus’ "GHOST TOWN", which stars Matt Hardy. Which means this music video is already ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/SLkQQA9liB
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin As The Ringmaster, Pairing With Ted DiBiase, WWE’s Plan For The Ultimate Warrior’s Return In 1996
- Kenny Omega On Bringing Back Heel Persona, Chris Jericho As First AEW Champion, Why Fans Should Change View Of How Wrestling Works
- AJ Styles On Meeting With Vince McMahon About WWE’s Third Party Policy, The Undertaker Retiring, WrestleMania 37 Opponent
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix