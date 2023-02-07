– NWA has announced that Bully Ray will be serving as the guest commentator for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match between Tyrus and Matt Cardona this weekend at NWA Nuff said. The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida.

As announced on tonight's NWA Livestream, @bullyray5150 will be ringside on commentary for the #NuffSaid main event between @PlanetTyrus & @TheMattCardona! NUFF SAID is sold out, but you can still catch it live on @FiteTV! 👉 https://t.co/0UkaDCMm7N pic.twitter.com/SAXAxSLyg5 — NWA (@nwa) February 7, 2023

– PWInsider reports that Rich Swann vs. Lio Rush from last weekend’s CZW event in Maryland has been getting rave reviews.

– The Star Tribune did a story spotlighting the late AWA star, Kenny Jay, who passed away last week at age 85.