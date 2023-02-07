wrestling / News

Various News: Bully Ray Set for Guest Commentary at NWA Nuff Said, Note on Lio Rush vs. Rich Swann, Late Kenny Jay Showcased by The Star Tribune

February 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NWA has announced that Bully Ray will be serving as the guest commentator for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match between Tyrus and Matt Cardona this weekend at NWA Nuff said. The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida.

PWInsider reports that Rich Swann vs. Lio Rush from last weekend’s CZW event in Maryland has been getting rave reviews.

The Star Tribune did a story spotlighting the late AWA star, Kenny Jay, who passed away last week at age 85.

