Various News: Chris Jericho On NXT Beating AEW This Week, Hikuleo Responds To Being Called A Waste of Money, Survivor Series Edition of WWE Now This Weekend
– Chris Jericho was taunted by a fan on Twitter after NXT beat AEW Dynamite in viewership this past Wednesday, with the fan pointing out that Jericho called NXT the “minor leagues” last month.
Jericho replied: “But Last night wasn’t a true NXT show, now was it shmoopy?”
But Last night wasn’t a true NXT show, now was it shmoopy? https://t.co/QOdXI9p7Sr
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 21, 2019
– In a post on Twitter, Hikuleo responded to being called a ‘waste of money’ by ROH General Manager Greg Gilleland.
He wrote: “Appreciate the amount of support coming from this, much love to you all….know your worth, i know mine, and i know once this excursions done, it’ll be 10x that….wonder if greg will still be around then.”
Appreciate the amount of support coming from this, much love to you all….know your worth, i know mine, and i know once this excursions done, it’ll be 10x that….wonder if greg will still be around then pic.twitter.com/4Z0FcTz2ZH
— Hikuleo (@Hiku_Leo) November 21, 2019
– Cathy Kelley and Mike Roem will host a special live Survivor Series edition of WWE Now at 3 PM on Sunday with guests Daniel Bryan, Bayley and Mustafa Ali.
