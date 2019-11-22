Various News: Chris Jericho On NXT Beating AEW This Week, Hikuleo Responds To Being Called A Waste of Money, Survivor Series Edition of WWE Now This Weekend

– Chris Jericho was taunted by a fan on Twitter after NXT beat AEW Dynamite in viewership this past Wednesday, with the fan pointing out that Jericho called NXT the “minor leagues” last month.

Jericho replied: “But Last night wasn’t a true NXT show, now was it shmoopy?”

– In a post on Twitter, Hikuleo responded to being called a ‘waste of money’ by ROH General Manager Greg Gilleland.

He wrote: “Appreciate the amount of support coming from this, much love to you all….know your worth, i know mine, and i know once this excursions done, it’ll be 10x that….wonder if greg will still be around then.”

– Cathy Kelley and Mike Roem will host a special live Survivor Series edition of WWE Now at 3 PM on Sunday with guests Daniel Bryan, Bayley and Mustafa Ali.