Various News: Classic Homicide Match From TNA, Wendi Richter Chats With JBL & Gerald Brisco, Post-Match Interviews From TNA Sacrific

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Homicide ROH TV 12-26-24 Image Credit: ROH

– TNA paid tribute to Homicide with a classic matchup featuring LAX vs. Beer Money vs. AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels:

– Former WWE Women’s Champion Wendi Richter was the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

– TNA Wrestling released the following post-match interviews from Sacrifice:

