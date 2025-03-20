wrestling / News
Various News: Classic Homicide Match From TNA, Wendi Richter Chats With JBL & Gerald Brisco, Post-Match Interviews From TNA Sacrific
March 20, 2025
– TNA paid tribute to Homicide with a classic matchup featuring LAX vs. Beer Money vs. AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels:
– Former WWE Women’s Champion Wendi Richter was the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
– TNA Wrestling released the following post-match interviews from Sacrifice:
