wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk and Billy Corgan Doing WGN Primetime Special, Luchaverse Comics Pre-Order Starts
– CM Punk and Billy Corgan will be part of a WGN Morning News Primetime Special tonight. You can see details below about the special:
.@WGNTV's @WGNMorningNews Primetime Special TONIGHT 7-9P. @SmashingPumpkin frontman @Billy, @timkazurinsky, @CMPunk PLUS our favorite new segment "Is This Infected?" Oh, and @DeanRichards will smash stuff with a tank, epic gender reveal and MUCH MORE! #WGNPrimetime pic.twitter.com/twTuxLzTqZ
— Groovyhoovy (@Groovyhoovy) November 14, 2018
It’s like “Battle of the Network Stars”, but local, and much too cold for battling. This is one hell of a line up, see you all there! https://t.co/sR5e6OYao5
— Coach (@CMPunk) November 14, 2018
– Chido Comics has announced that The Masked Republic Luchaverse’ Solar & Super Astro #1 variants are now available for pre-order: