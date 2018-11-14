Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: CM Punk and Billy Corgan Doing WGN Primetime Special, Luchaverse Comics Pre-Order Starts

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk ROH

– CM Punk and Billy Corgan will be part of a WGN Morning News Primetime Special tonight. You can see details below about the special:

– Chido Comics has announced that The Masked Republic Luchaverse’ Solar & Super Astro #1 variants are now available for pre-order:

