Various News: Court Bauer Reveals Achievement For This Week’s MLW Fusion, Ken Shamrock Puts His Kids To Sleep, New Sonya Deville T-Shirt
– In a post on Twitter, Court Bauer noted that this week’s MLW Fusion had the most social media engagement in the company’s history.
He wrote: “Thanks you for watching the season finale of #MLWFusion last night. It was the highest social media engagement in @mlw history. I’m not exactly sure what that means but I’m told it’s a good thing. Cool.”
– Ken Shamrock posted a video to Instagram and TikTok in which he puts his kids to sleep…with a sleeper hold.
– There is a new Sonya Deville shirt available in the WWE Shop.
