Various News: Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Broadcast Schedule, ROH TV Lineup

– Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 debuted this week with a two-parter on the late Brian Pillman. Here’s the broadcast schedule for the first half of Season 3 (h/t PWInsider). As noted, the second half of Season 3 will debut later this summer:

* May 13 – The Ultra-Violence of Nick Gage – “Nick Gage is the self-proclaimed king of deathmatch wrestling, but his road to the top has been marked with a six-year prison sentence for armed robbery and personal tragedies.”

* May 30 – Collision in Korea – “In one of the most bizarre acts of political theatre ever conceived, professional wrestlers who were deployed to North Korea faced a terrifying ordeal that had them fighting for their lives.”

* May 27 – Becoming Warrior – “The Ultimate Warrior was a divisive force in and outside of the ring; his first wife reveals how an aspiring chiropractor morphed himself into wrestling’s most polarizing figure.”

* June 6 – In The Shadow of Grizzly Smith – “Having survived familial abuse at the hands of their father and the mysterious abduction of their sister, Jake The Snake and his siblings struggle to reconcile with their past.”

* June 13 – Dynamite Kid – “The Dynamite Kid earned worldwide fame with a riveting, self-sacrificing style, but violent confrontations outside the ring would destroy his family, his body and his legacy.”

The second half of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 will showcase the WWF Steroid Trials, the story of FMW, The Plane Ride From Hell, XPW, and the late former WWE and WCW wrestler Chris Kanyon.

– Here is this weekend’s ROH TV Lineup. This weekend’s episode will feature Quinn McKay making her in-ring debut against Angelina Love:

* Quinn McKay vs. Angelina Love

* The Briscoes vs. EC3 & Flip Gordon