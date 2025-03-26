– Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard Episode 2 is now available:

Bret “The Hitman” Hart has seen it all. In this episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard, Bret reflects on growing up in Calgary’s iconic Hart wrestling family, wild road stories from the ‘80s (including sharing a flight with Sammy Hagar), and the moments leading up to the Montreal Screwjob—when cameras were rolling behind the curtain.

– World Series Wrestling has a four-night Legacy Tour scheduled for this weekend, with names such as Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona, Matt Riddle, Raj Dhesi, Ash by Elegance, Santana Garrett, and more scheduled to appear. Here’s the current lineups:

March 28 – Night One at the Melbourne Pavilion

* WSW World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Matt Riddle

* WSW Australian Championship Match: Shigehiro Irie (c) vs. Brian Cage

March 29 – Night Two at the Eatons Grand Ballroom

* WSW Championship Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Brian Cage

* WSW Women’s Championship Match: Ash by Elegance (c) vs. Lena Kross

March 30 – Night Three at the Adelaide Showgrounds

* Brian Cage vs. Matt Riddle

* WSW Australian Championship Match: Shigehiro Irie (c) vs. Sidney Akeem

* WSW Womens Championship Match: Ash by Elegance vs. Lena Kross vs. Santana Garrett vs. Jessica Troy

* Danhausen vs. Matt Hayter

March 31 – Night Four at the Evan Theater

* WSW World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* Brian Cage vs. Sidney Akeem for the first time ever

The WSW shows will stream live on TrillerTV.