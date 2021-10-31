wrestling / News
Various News: Evil Uno Vlog From Chris Jericho Cruise, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Streams Tomorrow, nZo and Victoria Signing This Weekend
October 30, 2021 | Posted by
– Evil Uno has posted a blog from the Chris Jericho cruise, featuring Danhausen, Marko Stunt and others.
– Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will stream a free live special on FITE TV tomorrow night at 6:30 PM ET from their TV taping in Commerce, CA. It will be called “Celebrate Halloweek.”
Here’s a synopsis: Let’s Celebrate Halloweek live on FITE with Gentleman Jervis on October 31st. Join us and find out what Gentleman Jervis has planned. Who will be the surprising guests and who will take part in the special match. All that and much, much more!”
– nZo and Victoria are signing autographs this weekend at the Chiller Theater convention in New Jersey.
