Various News: Fight Network Diary Showcases Bound for Glory 2022, Danhausen Walks Through Jazwares Display at SDCC

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Bound For Glory Bully Ray Josh Alexander Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The Fight Network Diary series showcased what was happening behind the scenes at Bound for Glory 2022:

“Take an exclusive rare behind the scenes look at Bound For Glory 2022 – as Josh Alexander defended the IMPACT World Championship against Eddie Edwards while Jordynne Grace faced Masha Slamovich.”

– Danhausen spoke to Ringside Collectibles on the Jazwares display at SDCC:

