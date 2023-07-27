wrestling / News
Various News: Fight Network Diary Showcases Bound for Glory 2022, Danhausen Walks Through Jazwares Display at SDCC
July 27, 2023
– The Fight Network Diary series showcased what was happening behind the scenes at Bound for Glory 2022:
“Take an exclusive rare behind the scenes look at Bound For Glory 2022 – as Josh Alexander defended the IMPACT World Championship against Eddie Edwards while Jordynne Grace faced Masha Slamovich.”
– Danhausen spoke to Ringside Collectibles on the Jazwares display at SDCC:
