Various News: Free Flash Morgan Webster vs. James Drake UK Tournament Match, WWE Asks Fans Who They Think Will Be Ms. Money In The Bank, WWE Touts Kenny Omega’s First Appearance On The WWE Network

June 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE has released the WWE UK Championship Tournament Match between Flash Morgan Webster and James Drake…

– WWE posted the following to hype footage of Kenny Omega on the WWE Network from his Deep South Wrestling days…

– WWE posted the following on Instagram, asking fans who will be Ms. Money In The Bank…
