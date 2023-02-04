– Impact Wrestling issued the following announcement on this month’s return to Las Vegas and Sam’s Town Live for No Surrender and Impact! TV tapings:

IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Las Vegas For 3 Nights of High-Energy Action at Sam’s Town Live!

NO SURRENDER Will Air Live on Friday, February 24, Followed by NO SURRENDER FALLOUT Shows on Saturday & Sunday, February 25-26

Reigning World Champion Josh Alexander & Knockouts World Champion Mickie James Will Be In-Action In Las Vegas

IMPACT Wrestling presents three nights of action-packed live pro wrestling on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 24-26 – all originating from Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas.

The action kicks off with NO SURRENDER on Friday night, February 24, which will air live on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. Then it’s back-to-back nights of NO SURRENDER FALLOUT Shows on Saturday & Sunday, February 25-26, as the company’s television trucks will capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

IMPACT Superstars JAI VIDAL & SANTINO MARELLA will be available for media interviews on Tuesday & Wednesday, February 21-22.

IMPACT Wrestling has a rich history in Las Vegas. The BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-view was held in Las Vegas in 2021, and Sam’s Town Live! has been home to IMPACT Wrestling since late-2018. The first episode of IMPACT in HD was broadcast from Las Vegas in October 2008, and there was an IMPACT show in Las Vegas in June 2013, too.

JAI VIDAL

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Jai Vidal now lives in Las Vegas and is IMPACT Wrestling’s first openly gay wrestler signed to a long-term contract in the company’s 20-year history. Vidal, who started wrestling professionally at age 18, came out to his parents at age 14 and was outed in high school at 15. He came out in wrestling at age 20. Vidal, who regularly visits LGBTQ youth groups, enjoys visiting gay bars across America “to connect with the LGBTQ community,” he said. Vidal enjoys rap and hip-hop music, particularly from female singers – and he serves as the executive stylist and content creator for Gisele Shaw. Vidal’s all-time favorite wrestlers are Shawn Michaels, Jeff Hardy and Eddie Guerrero. He attended his first Pride Parade at age 17. His last Pride Parade was in 2019 in Las Vegas.

SANTINO MARELLA

Santino Marella has been one of the most popular wrestlers over the past 20 years, but now stands in a strict role as the new IMPACT Wrestling Director of Authority (DOA). A Canada resident, Santino has been a singles and tag-team champion on numerous occasions in multiple promotions. Away from the ring, Santino has appeared on TV shows and movies. Santino founded a 15,000 square-foot multi-use facility and gym in Mississauga, Ontario: Battle Arts Academy for general strength and conditioning, as well as training in mixed martial arts and pro wrestling. His daughter is also a pro wrestler.

All of the IMPACT stars will be in Las Vegas for the February 24-26 shows, including Josh Alexander, Mickie James, Trey Miguel, Frankie Kazarian, Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo, among others.

Many of the matches for the Las Vegas shows will be announced in the coming days, but surprises are certain, too, including wrestlers making their IMPACT Wrestling debut.

Tickets for the IMPACT shows at Sam’s Town Live:

NO SURRENDER: https://www.ticketmaster.com/impact-wrestling-no-surrender-weekend-las-vegas-nevada-02-24-2023/event/17005D4DC8D4261E

FALLOUT, NIGHT 1: https://www.ticketmaster.com/impact-wrestling-no-surrender-weekend-las-vegas-nevada-02-25-2023/event/17005D4DC9042657

FALLOUT, NIGHT 2: https://www.ticketmaster.com/impact-wrestling-no-surrender-weekend-las-vegas-nevada-02-26-2023/event/17005D4DC9082668