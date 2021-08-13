Various News: Jennacide Announced For NWA Women’s Invitational Cup at Empowerrr, Road to RAW Women’s Title Match at WWE Summerslam, Closer Look At Eva Marie’s Pitch

– Mickie James announced on Twitter that Jennacide, accompanied by Taryn Terrell, has been added to the Women’s Invitational Cup at NWA Empowerrr. She joins a group that includes Chelsea Green, Tootie Lynn, Jamie Senegal, Debbie Malenko, Lady Frost, Bianca Carelli and Masha Slamovich. The winner gets a shot at the NWA Women’s Champion, either Kamille or Leyla Hirsch, at NWA 73 on August 29. Empowerrr happens on August 28.

– Wwe has released a new video looking at the road to the RAW Women’s title match at Summerslam, with Nikki ASH defending against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

– WWE has also released a video looking at Eva Marie throwing out the first pitch for a San Francisco Giants game.