wrestling / News

Various News: Josh Alexander Set To Become Longest-Reigning Impact Champion, Details On This Week’s Impact in 60, Note On This Week’s MLW Fusion

December 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Emergence Josh Alexander Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Josh Alexander is set to become the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World champion ever on January 4. He will hit 257 days then, surpassing the record set by Bobby Roode (256 days). Kurt Angle has the record for the most combined days, with 608 days across 6 reigns.

– This week’s Impact in 60 will be focused on Mickie James in 2022.

– This week’s MLW Fusion will look at the best of 2022.

