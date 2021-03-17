Various News: Lana Gets a Chiropractic Adjustment, Cagefighter Coming to Crackle, Synopsis for Next Week’s Young Rock

– Dr. Beau Hightower released a new video this week showing WWE Superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry, getting a chiropractic adjustment. Dr. Hightower frequently showcases vlogs his chiropractic work for celebs on his channel. He’s also done videos with Bobby Lashley and Miro. Here’s the description:

Lana recently went through a few tables but managed to turn the tables literally and put Nia through a table herself. Formerly a pro dancer, Lana has moved from Manager to wrestler and her skills continue to evolve as rapidly as she does. You can follower her on all platforms Lana WWE and CJ Perry.

– The movie Cagefighter, featuring AEW star Jon Moxley, will be debuting on Crackle on April 1. Here’s the full press release:

WORLDS COLLIDE AS MMA ACTION FILM ‘CAGEFIGHTER’ COMES TO CRACKLE AS AVOD EXCLUSIVE STARTING APRIL 1 The action-packed fight movie starring former and current athletes from both MMA and Pro Wrestling joins the free streaming platform’s growing original and exclusive content library NEW YORK, N.Y., March 17, 2021 – Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today that action film Cagefighter will be exclusively available for free on Crackle beginning Thursday, April 1. Written and directed by Jesse Quinones (Secret Lives of Cage Fighters, Calloused Hands) the film stars professional MMA fighter Alex Montagnani, former AEW Champion Jon Moxley, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell, and Gina Gershon (Riverdale, The Little Mermaid). The film was produced by Trilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Jessica Gaube, Anamorphic Media’s Sara Shaak, Jesse Quinones and Lorianne Hall and executively produced by Joe Ferraro, Dave Duckett, Bob Harris, Al Morrison, Craig Lothian, Gary Drummond, Glenn Paradis, Jean Pierre Magro, Pedja Miletic, Arron Briffa and Jay Reso. Reiss Gibbons (Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the greatest to ever step inside the Legends cage. With five title defenses under his belt and the support of coach and mentor Marcus (Liddell), Reiss has it all. But when savvy promoter Max Black (Gershon) pits him against pro wrestling superstar Randy Stone (Moxley) in the company’s first ever cross-promotional event, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life. “We’re thrilled to add Cagefighter to Crackle’s slate of exclusive programming,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “Stacked with real MMA fighters and professional wrestlers, the film boasts nonstop action that our viewers will love.” As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Cagefighter alongside original and AVOD exclusive titles including Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, After the Murder of Albert Lima, Insomnia, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Bucket List, and Going From Broke, which recently commenced production for its second season. Cagefighter is distributed in the U.S. by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company and the supplier of exclusive and original content to Crackle Plus. Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

– Below is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Young Rock. Also, now that Straight Up Steve Austin has concluded its latest season, USA Network will begin airing reruns of Young Rock following Raw next week:

“Pennsylvania, 1987: Ata’s relationship with Dwayne gets tested after Ata makes a heartbreaking discovery about her son. With Rocky on the road, Ata must take matters into her own hands.”

Also, here’s a clip from last night’s episode: